LibanPost Launches Initiative to Support Lebanon

In the midst of the storm, the global difficulties, and the succession of crises we have been going through in Lebanon we still feel blessed to witness acts of kindness in our country, with people reaching out to each other, opening their arms and homes despite their limited means, in order to support their fellow citizens, LibanPost said in a press release on Monday.

The Lebanese have once again demonstrated humanity, resilience and unity while facing one of Lebanon’s darkest hours, it added.

We are also grateful for the various comforting expressions of solidarity we received from all over the world, and for all the individuals, corporations, organizations, institutions and governments that have generously supported NGOs actively operating on the ground.

But the needs for reconstructing the infrastructure, for equipment and for first necessities remain so massive, that help should not be suspended. To be of service, LibanPost decided to issue a “Postal Bloc/stamp” commemorating the dramatic Beirut Port Blast, at a face value of 10,000 Lebanese Pounds. All the proceeds of this stamp will be donated to the Lebanese Civil Defense, a public emergency service that carries out patient transportation, search and rescue activities and fire-fighting response.

LibanPost is inviting fellow citizens, philatelists and companies to join forces for that cause and participate in buying and promoting the sales of this stamp as a gesture of support and solidarity.