Mobile version

Bassil to Resume Activities after Testing Negative for Virus

by Naharnet Newsdesk 12 October 2020, 17:37
W460

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil has finished his treatment from coronavirus, his press office said on Monday.

“He underwent all the necessary tests and the result of the PCR test came out negative, which confirms his full recovery from the virus,” the press office added in a statement.

“He will resume his public activities and will deliver a speech tomorrow on the anniversary of October 13,” 1990 -- the day when then-army chief and head of military government General Michel Aoun was ousted from the Baabda Palace, the press office said.

Bassil, 50, had spent around four days in hospital after suffering from some coronavirus symptoms.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 1
Thumb ansarullah 12 October 2020, 21:00

God bless the Christian FPM leader for supporting the Islamic Resistance and for recovering from the Zionist manufactured Virus.

Shia Shia Shia !!!

Reply Report