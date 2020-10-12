Bassil to Resume Activities after Testing Negative for Virus

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil has finished his treatment from coronavirus, his press office said on Monday.

“He underwent all the necessary tests and the result of the PCR test came out negative, which confirms his full recovery from the virus,” the press office added in a statement.

“He will resume his public activities and will deliver a speech tomorrow on the anniversary of October 13,” 1990 -- the day when then-army chief and head of military government General Michel Aoun was ousted from the Baabda Palace, the press office said.

Bassil, 50, had spent around four days in hospital after suffering from some coronavirus symptoms.