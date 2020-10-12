Hariri: Berri Very Positive towards French Paper Reforms

Ex-PM Saad Hariri announced Monday that Speaker Nabih Berri is “very positive” towards the economic reforms recommended by the French initiative.

“It was a positive meeting in which we discussed the economic and reformist paper of the French initiative, and Speaker Berri was clear in stating that he agrees to the reforms included in the economic paper and this is a reassuring thing to me,” Hariri said after meeting in Berri in Ain el-Tineh.

Berri was “very positive towards the reforms included in the economic paper,” the ex-PM added.

The Speaker meanwhile announced that he told Hariri that he has “always been positive” towards the French initiative.

Hariri had earlier in the day met with President Michel Aoun in Baabda while his parliamentary bloc will visit the various political blocs in the coming days as part of a new drive linked to Hariri’s announcement that he is willing to return as premier.