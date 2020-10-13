Franjieh Says to Name Hariri as Premier

Marada Movement chief Sleiman Franjieh said on Tuesday, after holding government talks with the al-Mustaqbal Movement delegation, that his parliamentary bloc will name ex-PM Saad Hariri in the parliamentary consultations on Thursday.

"We will name Prime Minister Saad Hariri to head the new government. We trust his wisdom, and are ready to cooperate with him,” al-Jadeed TV station quoted Franjieh as saying.

“We adopted the French initiative and we adhere to our position. I nominated Hariri before French President Emmanuel Macron during the talks at the Pine Residence,” added Franjieh.

“There is a constitutional process that must go ahead, and our proposal is patriotic and open. Let us all work on the basis of the constitution,” he added.

For her part, MP Bahiaa Hariri said the meeting with Franjieh was “frank,” and that the Mustqabal delegation (composed of herself, MP Samir Jisr and MP Hadi Hobeish) will brief Hariri on the outcome.

Hariri announced on Monday, after meeting President Michel Aoun, that he will send a delegation to talk with all the main political blocs, to ensure that they are still fully committed to Macron's initiative.