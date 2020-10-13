Bassil in Speech Marking October 13 Anniversary

Timeline

13 October 2020, 19:14 Bassil: We do not want federalism, not because it means partitioning, but rather because it is an advanced format for governance for which our societies are not ready yet.

13 October 2020, 19:12 Bassil: The ultimate priority today is for stopping the financial and economic collapse and forming a government that would accomplish this mission and prevent the descent of the country into chaos and sedition.

13 October 2020, 19:09 Bassil: There is no possibility to continue living with this rancid and rotten constitution which was imposed on us through tanks. It exhausted us through corruption and now it wants to end us through paralysis and slow death!

13 October 2020, 19:05 Bassil: Constitutions can be amended, especially if they generate problems instead of solutions. There is a mechanism to amend and improve our constitution without wars but rather through understanding!

13 October 2020, 19:02 Bassil proposed a constitutional amendment giving the president a 1-month deadline to call for consultations and a similar deadline to the PM to form a cabinet.

13 October 2020, 18:57 Bassil said he who wants to head a government of specialists and politicians must know how to “do the mixture without outsmarting attempts and media bravados.”

13 October 2020, 18:49 Bassil: Seizing control of our society through force is prohibited! There is no problem in doing so through peaceful means and democracy.

13 October 2020, 18:47 Bassil: We witnessed systematic blocking of roads, deployment operations, paramilitary marches and threatening messages all the way to the Mirna Chalouhi (standoff with LF supporters.)

13 October 2020, 18:45 Bassil: There is a security problem because we started witnessing scenes of security chaos after October 17 (2019).

13 October 2020, 18:43 Bassil: We have been experiencing the same domestic equation in our society since 1990! Our concern is to rescue the country and their concern is to eradicate us.

13 October 2020, 18:40 Bassil: We persevere and triumph through political resistance but we think twice when there is an economic confrontation, not because we have grown weaker but rather because our people have weakened and are not able to bear the financial pressures.

13 October 2020, 18:39 Bassil: Today the weapon is the dollar, and the dollar is not in our hand but rather in the hand of those who print it. This is our point of weakness and they know it and are exploiting it.

13 October 2020, 18:38 Bassil: There is an economic and financial confrontation aimed at subjugating the country and the people.

13 October 2020, 18:37 Bassil: We are at the heart of the equation that protects Lebanon and your threats and sanctions are useless.