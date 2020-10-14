Mustaqbal Delegation Meets Hizbullah, FPM Blocs

A Mustaqbal bloc delegation led by MP Bahia Hariri on Wednesday held separate meetings with Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc and the Strong Lebanon bloc of the Free Patriotic Movement.

Speaking after talks with Hizbullah’s bloc in a Beirut southern suburb, Hariri stressed “the importance of dialogue in all the junctures we go through.”

She also underlined the need “not to exclude any component of the country.”

The Mustaqbal delegation had earlier met with Strong Lebanon bloc members Ibrahim Kanaan, Cesar Abi Khalil, George Atallah and Mansour Bteish at the FPM’s headquarters in Sin el-Fil.

“What we sensed today in our discussion is that the FPM aspires for more than the (French) paper and we consider that the paper represents a start that the country greatly needs,” Hariri said after the talks.

“So far we have sensed clear commitment to the paper from all the parties we have met with, and we hope for positive developments with the start of tomorrow’s consultations,” the MP added.

Asked about ex-PM Saad Hariri’s stance on the demands of the blocs, the lawmaker said the Mustaqbal bloc will convene to evaluate the meetings that have been held and take the appropriate stance.

Kanaan for his part described reforms as essential, calling for the formation of a new government and for cooperation among the various parties.

“Reform is a national issue and should come before disputes and bickering,” he said.

He added that his bloc endorses the French initiative and its reform paper as a work program for the coming government.