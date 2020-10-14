Geagea Says LF Won't Nominate Hariri despite 'Friendship'
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea announced Wednesday that the LF-led Strong Republic bloc will not vote for ex-PM Saad Hariri in the binding parliamentary consultations that will be held Thursday to name a new premier.
“Despite our friendship with Saad Hariri, we will not name him for the premiership, and we will not nominate anyone, because no one enjoys the needed characteristics,” Geagea said at a press conference that followed a meeting for his bloc.
“We have proposed a salvation government and therefore there should be a government of independent technocrats, and this was at the heart of the French initiative,” the LF leader added.
“We fully support the initiative, because we are in dire need for a salvation government and a government with a specific mission. It can only have one shape and we will only accept a real salvation government,” Geagea went on to say.
While reasoning correct, under the circumstances this is another strategic mistake by LF. Saad should be viewed as providing balance to Aoun and Berri that neither is independent. Further, everyday delay causes the deficit to mushroom by hundreds of million. LF should have nominated Saad but withhold confidence vote if cabinet not truly independent and technocrats. If economy worsen, LF will now be viewed as part of the problem. Further, it is fermenting enmity with the broad Sunni community that should be LF best allies to upholding Cedar Revolution principles of independence, sovereignty, freedom and justice.
God bless Saad Hariri the nominee of the shia for the position of premier for his unconditional support of the resistance and shia rights to the finance ministry.
Shia Shia Shia !!!
Saad Hariri no longer represents us, the Lebanese Sunni. This doesn’t mean he’s independent... he’s just indesirable.
كلن يعني كلن
Aller, oust, poubelle!
Next please .
the problem is not which person is suitable to become a PM, but the problems are the political parties, they are only interested in the continuity of their party, they don't care for Lebanon nor for the Lebanese .