Geagea Says LF Won't Nominate Hariri despite 'Friendship'

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea announced Wednesday that the LF-led Strong Republic bloc will not vote for ex-PM Saad Hariri in the binding parliamentary consultations that will be held Thursday to name a new premier.

“Despite our friendship with Saad Hariri, we will not name him for the premiership, and we will not nominate anyone, because no one enjoys the needed characteristics,” Geagea said at a press conference that followed a meeting for his bloc.

“We have proposed a salvation government and therefore there should be a government of independent technocrats, and this was at the heart of the French initiative,” the LF leader added.

“We fully support the initiative, because we are in dire need for a salvation government and a government with a specific mission. It can only have one shape and we will only accept a real salvation government,” Geagea went on to say.