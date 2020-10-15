Ferzli: I Expect Hariri to Maintain Majority Thursday

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Elie Ferzli voiced “surprise” on Thursday at the President’s decision to postpone the binding parliamentary consultations to name a new PM for crisis-hit Lebanon.

“The atmospheres were positive on the eve of consultations,” Ferzli told VDL (93.3) radio station, adding that the “postponement was a surprise.”

“I have no clue what happened in the final minutes before they were postponed,” added Ferzli.

Late on Wednesday, the Presidency issued a statement saying that President Michel Aoun postponed the consultations to name a new premier to October 22.

Aoun took the decision “at the request of some parliamentary blocs, after difficulties emerged.” it said.

Ferzli said despite the delay in talks, he “expects ex-PM Saad Hariri to maintain the support of the majority to retain the post as Premier designate.”

Hariri emerged again as a candidate for the post last week during a show on MTV station.

Earlier this week, he tasked a delegation of his Mustaqbal Movement with holding talks with political blocs to ensure they are still fully committed to the French initiative of President Emmanuel Macron.

The Lebanese Forces and Free Patriotic Movement expressed reservation on designating Hariri.