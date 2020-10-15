Geagea Again Calls for Early Parliamentary Elections
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Thursday renewed his call for organizing early parliamentary elections as a way out of the political crisis.
“Day after day, it becomes evident, through tangible and categorical evidence, that with this parliamentary majority and this ruling group, there is no hope to resolve anything,” Geagea tweeted.
“The only solution is early parliamentary elections,” he added.
His remarks come a day after President Michel Aoun postponed binding parliamentary consultations to name a new premier.
Change the current law to a very simple law of ONE MAN ONE VOTE, and then have early elections. I am willing to bet non of the current MP will be elected. Non of the useless MPs who made it because they belonged to a specific "List" will be there. No 2 "Lists" will be able to partner each other. It would become each person running actually earning the trust of the voter and convincing them that their platform is better than their rival.