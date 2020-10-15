Geagea Again Calls for Early Parliamentary Elections

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Thursday renewed his call for organizing early parliamentary elections as a way out of the political crisis.

“Day after day, it becomes evident, through tangible and categorical evidence, that with this parliamentary majority and this ruling group, there is no hope to resolve anything,” Geagea tweeted.

“The only solution is early parliamentary elections,” he added.

His remarks come a day after President Michel Aoun postponed binding parliamentary consultations to name a new premier.