UK 'Disappointed' at EU Leaders Brexit Conclusions

Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost on Thursday said London was "disappointed" at European leaders' insistence that it should keep its word and implement the Brexit treaty in full.

Frost wrote on Twitter he was also "surprised" that Brussels was "no longer committed to working 'intensively'" for a deal as the EU putting the onus on Britain to reach a post-Brexit agreement.

"It's an unusual approach to conducting a negotiation," he said, adding that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would formally react and set out his future approach on Friday.