Al-Rahi Tells Politicians to 'Lift Their Hands Off' New Govt.

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday called on politicians to “release” the new government from the captivity of their interests.

“No one is innocent as to Lebanon’s bleeding. The responsibility is collective and accountability should be collective. Who among you, officials and politicians, has the luxury of time to delay parliamentary consultations and the formation of the government?” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

“Who among you has the jurisdiction to manipulate the Constitution, the National Pact, the Taef Accord, the system and the life of the country and the people? Lift your hands off the government and release it from captivity,” the patriarch urged.