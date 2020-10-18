Caretaker Minister Announces He Has Coronavirus

Caretaker Public Works and Transport Minister Michel Najjar announced Sunday that he has contracted the novel coronavirus.

“After undergoing a PCR test, the result came out positive yesterday,” Najjar said, adding that he is “in good health and not feeling any symptoms.”

Apologizing to all those whom he came in contact with, he called on them to undergo necessary testing.

He added that he has quarantined himself and will continue his work through the available technologies.

Najjar is the second minister in Hassan Diab’s government to test positive for coronavirus after caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe.

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil and MP Eddy Maalouf of the Strong Lebanon bloc have recently tested positive for the virus.