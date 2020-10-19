Ibrahim Tests Positive for Covid-19 in U.S., Cancels Paris Talks

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim has tested positive for coronavirus while in the U.S. capital Washington, the Lebanese security agency said on Monday.

A statement issued by General Security said Ibrahim was tested prior to his scheduled departure of Washington.

“He will have to delay his return to Beirut and cancel his meetings that had been scheduled to be held in the French capital,” General Security added.

“There has been communication with him and he is in a good health condition,” the security agency said.

According to MTV, Ibrahim had been scheduled to arrive Sunday in Paris.

While in Washington, Ibrahim met top security officials and others from the Trump administration during a several-day visit.

“Ibrahim will visit the Elysee, the palace of the French presidency, where he will hold a meeting with members of President Emmanuel Macron’s team that is in charge of the Lebanese file,” MTV reported Sunday.

“He will also meet with the Director of the General Directorate for External Security, Bernard Émié, who is also following up on the Lebanese file,” the TV network added, noting that Ibrahim would also meet with the head of France’s domestic intelligence agency to discuss security files.

Pro-Hizbullah journalist Salem Zahran meanwhile tweeted Sunday that Ibrahim would return to Lebanon before Thursday’s binding parliamentary consultations to name a new PM, carrying the “code” of the coming period.

“Prior to Washington and Paris, there was a low-profile visit to Baghdad, in which the first letters of a major economic agreement were drawn,” Zahran said.

If the said agreement materializes, “it will save the treasury billions of dollars in expenditure,” Zahran added.