Report: ‘Disappointed’ France Ready to Help Lebanon

Lebanon is looking forward to its parliamentary consultations this week, meanwhile France continues to “send signals Lebanon’s way” urging a swift process of designating a new PM followed by a government formation in the crisis-hit country, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

According to the daily, Paris persisted in sending successive signals from within the French administration urging Lebanon’s political forces not to “waste time” and to conduct the consultations to assign a new prime minister for Lebanon so it could be followed by a government formation.

Lebanon is scheduled to hold binding parliamentary consultations on Thursday to choose a new prime minister. The prime minister designate will then line up a government.

Unnamed sources told the daily that French officials were “shocked” by the performance of some Lebanese leaders and how they broke the vows they made to France’s President Emmanuel Macron.

After the colossal August 4 Beirut port explosion, Macron gave Lebanon's political class four to six weeks to implement a roadmap, and said he would commit to holding a donor conference for Lebanon in October.

But Lebanese leaders did not commit to their vows. Macron accused them of “betraying” their promises over their failure to form a government in the wake of the Beirut port blast.

The sources assured that France has reiterated readiness to be “effectively present” to help Lebanon after the designation of a premier and forming a government.