Geagea: Lebanese Forces Will Not Name Hariri

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea said Tuesday he “will not name” ex-PM Saad Hariri for the premier post, because he believes no change is possible in the presence of the “ruling trio.”

“A new government is required to implement reforms, which can not be achieved in the presence of the ruling trio,” said Geagea referring to the Free Patriotic Movement, Hizbullah and Amal Movement.

Geagea said he was “confident that no results can be achieved with their presence,” that's why "the LF will not nominate Hariri for we do not wish to engage in any joint initiative with the ruling trio."

Geagea denied any relationship between not naming the ex-PM and an earlier position regarding the presidential battle.

“But shall Hariri be designated to form a new government, the LF will certainly support any positive step his government takes,” added Geagea.

The LF chief saw that early parliamentary elections are Lebanon’s way out of the crisis.