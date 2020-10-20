Bogdanov Meets Hariri's Envoy, Urges Formation of 'Capable Govt.'

Ex-PM Saad Hariri’s special representative in Russia, Georges Shaaban, met Tuesday with Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s Special Presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa and its Deputy Foreign Minister.

A statement issued by the Russian foreign ministry said the talks tackled “the current issues in Lebanon in light of the developments of the domestic crisis in the political and socioeconomic fields.”

The Russian side stressed “Moscow’s commitment and keenness on Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” the Ministry said.

Bogdanov also emphasized the need to “speed up the formation of a capable government, which would represent an important basis for resolving the issues facing the Lebanese society.”