Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Ireland new lockdown -

Ireland will be the first EU country to return to lockdown, prime minister Micheal Martin says, issuing a nationwide "stay at home" order but insisting schools will stay open.

Measures coming into effect for six weeks from midnight Wednesday (2300 GMT) will see all non-essential retail businesses close and bars and restaurants offering takeaway or delivery only.

- More than 1.1 million dead -

The virus has claimed 1,119,590 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally Tuesday, based on official sources.

At least 40,416,801 cases have been registered across the globe.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 220,134 deaths, followed by Brazil with 154,176, India with 115,197, Mexico with 86,338 and Britain with 43,726.

- Johnson gets tough on Manchester -

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will impose tougher coronavirus restrictions on the northern English city of Manchester, pulling rank after a standoff with the local mayor who bitterly opposed the move without extra cash.

Johnson says the city region of around 2.8 million residents will enter the highest risk category from Friday. Many pubs, bars, casinos and other venues will be closed for four weeks and residents will be barred from meeting anybody outside their household indoors.

- Lombardy curfew -

Italy's northern Lombardy region prepares to impose a nighttime curfew, the most restrictive measure the country has seen since emerging from a national lockdown in the spring.

The curfew from 11:00 pm (2100 GMT) to 5:00 am is expected to begin on Thursday night and last to November 13. The southern region of Campania says it is also preparing a curfew for the weekend.

- Slovenian curfew in force -

Slovenia's roughly two million inhabitants also have to stay at home between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am from Tuesday under a government decree.

- Argentina tops one million cases -

Argentina passes one million cases, with areas outside the capital Buenos Aires bearing the brunt of recent infections.

- New record for Iran -

Iran's daily coronavirus caseload surpasses 5,000 infections -- a new record for the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

Government spokesman Ali Rabii tells a press conference that "the spread of the virus is rising in 12 provinces including Tehran, and nine provinces are on alert."

- Melania Trump cancels rally -

U.S. President Donald Trump's wife Melania cancels a rare joint appearance with him at a campaign rally due to a "lingering cough" following her infection with the coronavirus, a spokeswoman says.

The first lady's appearance with Trump in Erie, Pennsylvania, was to have been her first at a campaign rally in more than a year.