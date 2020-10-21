Report: Lavrov Postpones Visit to Lebanon

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has reportedly delayed a scheduled visit to Lebanon to an undisclosed date, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

Lavrov was set to visit Lebanon later in October.

A statement issued by the Russian foreign ministry Tuesday said Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s Special Presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa and its Deputy Foreign Minister met with ex-PM Saad Hariri’s special representative in Russia, Georges Shaaban.

It said the talks highlighted the current issues in Lebanon in light of the developments of the domestic crisis in the political and socioeconomic fields.

Russia emphasized “Moscow’s commitment and keenness on Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and the need to speed up the formation of a capable government, which would represent an important basis for resolving the issues facing the Lebanese society.”

After the colossal Beirut port explosion on August 4, Lavrov, and several foreign and Arab leaders, pledged help for crisis-hit Lebanon.