Fuel Seized in New Raid in Tariq al-Jedideh

A new quantity of hazardously stored fuel was confiscated Wednesday in the Beirut area of Tariq al-Jedideh.

“At the instructions of Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud, the Beirut fire and guard brigades raided a depot in the al-Fakhani neighborhood in Tariq al-Jedideh,” said a statement issued by Beirut Municipality’s Public Relations Department.

Around 180 jerrycans of diesel and 17 jerrycans of gasoline were seized in the raid, the statement added.

The aforementioned brigades have carried out several raids and seized dangerously stored flammable material since a gasoline tank explosion earlier this month killed three people and injured over 50 in a Tariq al-Jedideh residential neighborhood.

A similar raid was also carried out Tuesday in the Beirut neighborhood of Mar Mikhail.