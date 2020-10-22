Hariri Holds Phone Consultations with ex-PMs, to Meet Blocs Friday

After his designation to form the new government on Thursday, Premier-designate Saad Hariri held protocol consultations with ex-PMs Salim Hoss, Najib Miqati, Fouad Saniora, Tammam Salam and Hassan Diab.

A statement issued by Hariri’s press office said the consultations were held over the phone for security reasons.

“They wished him success in his duties to form a government to stop the collapse and rebuild what the Beirut port explosion destroyed,” the statement said.

Parliament’s general-secretariat meanwhile announced that Hariri’s non-binding consultations with parliamentary blocs over the shape and program of the new government will be held Friday at parliament.

After his designation, the returning premier vowed to form a cabinet of experts, in line with conditions set by French President Emmanuel Macron to help rescue the corruption-ridden country from crisis.

Hariri said he would "form a cabinet of non politically aligned experts with the mission of economic, financial and administrative reforms contained in the French initiative roadmap."

"I will work on forming a government quickly because time is running out," he said, calling it the country's "only and last chance."

Cabinet formation is often a drawn-out process in Lebanon, where a complex governing system seeks to maintain a precarious balance between its various political and religious communities.