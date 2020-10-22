UNIFIL Head Reaffirms Commitment to Cessation of Hostilities

UNIFIL on Thursday observed United Nations Day at its headquarters in south Lebanon, with its head reaffirming the U.N. Mission's "commitment to maintain the cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel while allowing space for a long-term solution of the conflict between the two countries," the U.N. force said.

“In reaffirming UNIFIL’s commitment to maintain and solidify the cessation of hostilities, I urge all of you to keep working with the utmost dedication and towards sustained peace for south Lebanon,” said the UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Stefano Del Col, during the U.N. Day ceremony attended by UNIFIL personnel and local dignitaries.

“In UNIFIL, we all work together towards our goal to maintain an environment conducive to a lasting peace and stability. We need to cherish the last 14 years of unprecedented stability in the south of Lebanon and build on it, with the commitment and the will of the parties,” he continued. “I do hope that new developments in the south of Lebanon will allow us to move forward in the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and in relation to the Blue Line contentions issues.”

During this worldwide observance of U.N. Day, the UNIFIL Head of Mission also presented certificates of recognition to 10 Lebanese staff members who have completed 35 to 40 years of service with the U.N.