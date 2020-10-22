Hariri Says to Cooperate with Everyone for Country's Interest

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri hinted Thursday that he intends to cooperate with all parties in the coming period.

“If the country’s interest requires an understanding with everyone, then the country’s interest should come first,” Hariri told reporters.

Asked about the “positivity” he showed today, Hariri said “it’s the beginning.”

Hariri was earlier in the day designated by President Michel Aoun to form a new government after securing slim support from members of parliament.

He vowed to stop the economic, social and security meltdown and rebuild after the port explosion. "I say to Lebanese who are suffering hardship to the point of despair, I am determined to keep my promise," he said.