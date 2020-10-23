Bassil Holds 'Frank' Talks with Hariri, Urges Techno-Political Govt.

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil and a delegation from the Strong Lebanon bloc on Friday held talks with PM-designate Saad Hariri as part of the latter’s non-binding consultations with MPs over the shape and program of the new government.

“We fulfilled our constitutional duty by heeding the PM-designate’s invitation to consultations and the discussion was responsible, frank and open. This confirms that there is no personal problem,” Bassil said after the meeting.

“The personal aspect is a positive factor and can help reconcile viewpoints,” he added.

“We are extremely positive and our concern is the formation of a government that can implement the reform program of the French initiative,” Bassil went on to say.

He noted that the program should begin by striking an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, carrying out reforms and securing 24/7 power supply to citizens.

“It is our right to have concerns and our ultimate priority is to halt the collapse and assist the people. We did not propose any demand or condition other than following unified standards towards all components,” Bassil added, warning that the adoption of non-unified standards would lead to the obstruction of the cabinet formation process.

Bassil also called for the formation of a “techno-political government.”

“This means that it should enjoy political support and what’s more important is to have ministers who enjoy specialty and expertise,” the FPM chief said.