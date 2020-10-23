Raad Advises Hariri to Seek Understandings with All Blocs

The head of Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Mohammed Raad on Friday advised Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to seek “understandings with all blocs.”

“We explained our viewpoint on two issues: the first is related to the government’s role and we have largely reached consensus on it, and we also emphasized on priorities related to the current period, especially after the surge in coronavirus cases at a time the health sector needs to be enhanced,” Raad said after meeting Hariri along with a delegation from the bloc.

The meeting was part of Hariri’s non-binding consultations with lawmakers over the shape and program of the new government.

“We discussed reform-linked issues related to the judiciary, the administration and the rectification of the financial and monetary situation, and this is all within the framework of the French initiative. And we stressed the need for understandings with all the blocs to ensure swiftness in the implementation of decisions,” Raad added, stressing that the new government should be trustworthy.

“We advised that every minister should only handle one portfolio and that we should not go to a small cabinet but rather one formed of around 24 ministers,” the lawmaker added.