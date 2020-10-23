Raad Advises Hariri to Seek Understandings with All Blocs
The head of Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Mohammed Raad on Friday advised Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to seek “understandings with all blocs.”
“We explained our viewpoint on two issues: the first is related to the government’s role and we have largely reached consensus on it, and we also emphasized on priorities related to the current period, especially after the surge in coronavirus cases at a time the health sector needs to be enhanced,” Raad said after meeting Hariri along with a delegation from the bloc.
The meeting was part of Hariri’s non-binding consultations with lawmakers over the shape and program of the new government.
“We discussed reform-linked issues related to the judiciary, the administration and the rectification of the financial and monetary situation, and this is all within the framework of the French initiative. And we stressed the need for understandings with all the blocs to ensure swiftness in the implementation of decisions,” Raad added, stressing that the new government should be trustworthy.
“We advised that every minister should only handle one portfolio and that we should not go to a small cabinet but rather one formed of around 24 ministers,” the lawmaker added.
No,no,no; no seek understandings! all these blocs, should disappear.All existing political parties have wrong foundation, principles,vision and mission. The fact each one of them sending a message to protect their own sect/religion/tribe. is deadly wrong, with other words they are saying we are here in competition with each others( Maronite,protestant this,sunni,Druze etc..)meaning each per son not from my tribe is the enemy the his has been the real atmosphere in this country . political parties foundation should be based on political issues(economic,financial,health,education,sport,defense, etc...) and not religion, as long as the rest of the Lebanese refuse to understand this elementary principle then don't talk about reforms
sa3dan hariri wants became brime minister to free his lover hassan kroytem from brison . Assassin du bort!
I hope the world's financial institutions respond to this by another rejection. These are rhe same players all over again who want to continue to play the same cor
rupt game.