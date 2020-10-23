U.N. Coordinator, Deputy Urge 'Rapid Structural Reforms' in Lebanon

U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis and U.N. Deputy Special Coordinator/Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Najat Rochdi on Friday issued a joint statement marking the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations.

“October 24 -- the U.N. Day -- this year marks the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations, and 75 years of steadfast partnership between the U.N. and Lebanon, a founding member,” the statement said.

“The U.N. and Lebanon are inseparable. Lebanon and eminent Lebanese contributed to the U.N. since its inception. Many Lebanese personalities served in top and other responsible positions with honor and dignity. They contribute to the pursuit of U.N. objectives both in the U.N. Headquarters in New York and elsewhere dealing with important files and negotiations, and in numerous U.N. political and peacekeeping missions and operations all around the world,” the statement added.

It said many Lebanese served and continue to do so in U.N. agencies, funds, and programs with dedication and professionalism.

“Many times, in their common history the U.N. came to help Lebanon to safeguard and strengthen its security and stability, with UNIFIL at the forefront. The U.N. has helped Lebanon to cope with many humanitarian challenges including those concerning Palestinian and now Syrian refugees,” the statement added.

“The U.N. works with Lebanon on sustainable green development, human rights, gender equality or good governance agendas, including fight against corruption or technical assistance on elections. The U.N. supports the authorities and communities to help them deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.

The statement acknowledges that for Lebanon, 2020 has been a year of deepening hardship and mounting frustration.

“The severe economic crisis which sparked widespread popular protests has been compounded by the deepening COVID-19 crisis. The tragic blast of 4 August that caused the death of 193 people, injured many thousands and damaged scores of households, businesses and heritage sites, has once again amplified grave concerns of total lack of accountability for the lamentable situation of Lebanon and management of its public affairs,” the statement decried.

It noted that the hardest hit by the multi-faceted crisis are “the people.”

“Those rapidly growing in numbers who have their stories of shock, neglect, deprivation and loss of livelihoods, perspective and dignity; those who saw lives of their dearest, their homes and futures blown away; those who lost hope and find themselves unable to start again. It is these people who are at the forefront of the U.N. efforts to end need and put Lebanon back on the path to sustainable development,” the statement added.

“This is a critical time for the people of Lebanon and their leaders. A defining moment. And perhaps more urgently than elsewhere, in Lebanon the messages of solidarity and responsible leadership must be taken to heart. Strong political will and firm leadership to pursue a reform agenda are also needed for Lebanon’s early recovery, to pave the way for longer-term development, while the people must always be at the center of bringing back and building a better Lebanon,” the statement said.

In the period to come, the U.N. will continue “standing closely with Lebanon and its people, will continue to encourage and facilitate the decisions that are necessary to fulfill their legitimate aspirations for the future,” the statement promised.

It said that the way out of the current crisis is “well known: rapid meaningful structural reforms in political, economic, and social areas, good governance with full transparency, accountability and independent judiciary as effective instruments in the fight against corruption and a move towards a truly inclusive civil society devoid of sectarian patronage, where the opportunities, protection, and rights are equal for all, including women and youth.”

“The voices of Lebanon’s women and youth must be heard. Their presence, needs and aspirations must figure at the forefront of a new social contract that will help to create a better Lebanon, where all citizens can enjoy equal rights and opportunities in public and private domains,” the statement added.

“In these difficult times, the U.N. remains resolute in its commitment to this cherished, unique country and its brave, industrious, resilient people to help them rebuild their country, lives and livelihoods for a better, dignified tomorrow,” the statement pledged.