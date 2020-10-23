Palestinian Presidency 'Condemns, Rejects' Israel-Sudan Deal
The Palestinian presidency on Friday said it "condemns and rejects" the normalization of ties between Israel and Sudan which was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.
"The Presidency of the State of Palestine expressed today its condemnation and rejection of the deal to normalize ties with the Israeli occupation country which usurps Palestinian land," a statement said.
It added that "no one has the right to speak on behalf of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause."
Comments 0