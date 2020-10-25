Hizbullah Rejects 'French Stance Encouraging Insults against Prophet'

Hizbullah said Sunday that it strongly condemns the “intentional insult” against Prophet Mohammed, expressing its “categorical rejection of the official French stance encouraging these dangerous insults.”

“What was published in France harms the sentiments of more than two billion Muslims, including the Islamic and Arab expat community that has been living for decades in Europe and France,” Hizbullah said in a statement.

“All false claims about freedom of opinion and expression cannot justify the rejected insults against the Prophet of God and religions,” the party added, calling on France to “return to reason, wisdom and frank respect for religions and religious values” to “positively contribute to preventing the creation of further reasons for tension at the international level.”