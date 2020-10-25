Hizbullah Rejects 'French Stance Encouraging Insults against Prophet'
Hizbullah said Sunday that it strongly condemns the “intentional insult” against Prophet Mohammed, expressing its “categorical rejection of the official French stance encouraging these dangerous insults.”
“What was published in France harms the sentiments of more than two billion Muslims, including the Islamic and Arab expat community that has been living for decades in Europe and France,” Hizbullah said in a statement.
“All false claims about freedom of opinion and expression cannot justify the rejected insults against the Prophet of God and religions,” the party added, calling on France to “return to reason, wisdom and frank respect for religions and religious values” to “positively contribute to preventing the creation of further reasons for tension at the international level.”
"If there had been a Muslim to carry out Imam Khomeini’s fatwa against the renegade Salman Rushdie, this gang who insult our Prophet Mohammed in Denmark, Norway and France would not have dared to do so." - Hassan Nasrallah
Hizbullah is wrong, France is only protecting its core values of freedom of expression and human rights... There is no discrimination in France against any religious community but the laws of the land must always predominate, not Shariah or any other religious rules or traditions.
Freedom of speech trumps everything else including prophet Mohammad as well as Christian religious figures. Freedom of speech is a sacred global right for ALL humans, period.
God bless shia hezbollah and Iran for rejecting the French stance and for going to Syria and beheading Islamic extremists.
Shia Shia Shia !!!