Rahi: New Government Must Draw Rescue Plan

Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi declared at the opening of the Synod on Monday that the future government must be “distinguished” from its predecessors and is required to draw up a rescue plan.

On the outbreak of coronavirus, Rahi said: “It was imperative that the relevant ministries and unions embark on coordinating efforts to combat the virus.”

He called for immediate reforms to face Lebanon’s multiple crises including the financial and economic crisis, the electricity crisis, corruption and the independence of the judiciary.