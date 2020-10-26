Scuffles as Lebanese Armenians Rally at Turkish Embassy

Lebanese Armenian students and the youth sector of the Tashnag Party staged a protest Monday outside the Turkish embassy in Rabieh.

The protesters condemned “the breach of the truce agreement between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan and Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan in the conflict (with Armenia) over the region,” the National News Agency said.

“Protesters hurled stones and firecrackers at security forces tasked with protecting the embassy as scuffles erupted between the two sides,” NNA added.