Hashem Says Rotation Principle Does Not Apply to Finance Portfolio

Development and Liberation bloc MP Qassem Hashem said in remarks on Tuesday that the principle of rotation of portfolios in future governments will apply to all ministries “except for the Finance Portfolio.”

“Rotation in ministerial portfolios is up for discussion until we reach an agreement on this, except for the finance portfolio which remains out of the principle of rotation,” said Hashem in remarks to VDL radio station.

However, Hashem, a lawmaker of Speaker Nabih Berri’s Amal Movement, said the formation atmospheres were “positive” and that the efforts could make a breakthrough “at the end of this week or early next month at the latest."

Shall no obstacles arise, PM-designate Saad Hariri is expected to submit a cabinet format to President Michel Aoun once he finishes consultations with parliamentary blocs.

Hariri had vowed to form a cabinet of non politically aligned experts with the mission of economic, financial and administrative reforms contained in the French initiative roadmap.

Political parties wrangling over who controls the Finance Ministry and over a rotation of the three sovereign portfolios have thwarted the attempts of PM-designate Mustafa Adib to form a government.

A relatively unknown diplomat, Adib, had been nominated in late August following the resignation of his predecessor Hassan Diab's government in the aftermath of the deadly port blast.