UNIFIL Head Chairs Tripartite Meeting with Lebanese and Israeli Officers

UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Stefano Del Col on Tuesday chaired a special Tripartite with senior officers from the Lebanese and Israeli armies at a U.N. position in Ras al-Naqoura, a UNIFIL statement said.

The meeting was held under a curtailed format due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Discussions focused on the situation along the Blue Line, air and ground violations as well as other issues within the scope of UNIFIL’s mandate under U.N. Security Council resolution 1701.

Major General Del Col emphasized the importance of the Tripartite forum as a mechanism aimed at "reducing tension, preventing misunderstandings between the parties and finding solutions," the UNIFIL statement said.

"We have a unique opportunity to make substantial progress on contentious issues along the Blue Line," Del Col said. And he added: “I would like to call on you to move beyond maintaining what we have already and finish the work on the outstanding points as encouraged by the Security Council resolution 2539.”

The UNIFIL chief also complimented the parties for the "constructive role" played in de-escalating tensions along the Blue Line.

"I want to acknowledge the efforts of both parties, following my repeated calls, to pro-actively take measures and bring about a change in the prevailing dynamic of tension and escalation. The continuation of this positive dynamic will greatly facilitate constructive engagement between the parties on outstanding issues," he said.

Tripartite meetings have been held regularly under the auspices of UNIFIL since the end of the 2006 war in south Lebanon as an essential conflict management and confidence building mechanism.