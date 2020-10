Azerbaijan said Wednesday an Armenian missile strike on Barda district near the Nagorno-Karabakh frontline killed 14 civilians, but Yerevan denied carrying out an attack.

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said Armenian forces had fired Smerch missiles against Barda and the prosecutor general's office said 14 civilians had been killed and 40 wounded.

Armenia's defence ministry said the report was "groundless and false".