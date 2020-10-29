Hassan Calls for Expanded Lockdown Measures

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan on Thursday urged for expanded lockdown measures amid the spike in coronavirus cases in Lebanon which registered a daily record of 1,850 cases yesterday.

Hamad said the partial lockdown implemented on selected towns and villages is not enough to curb the virus outbreak.

His remarks came at the opening of a new hospital wing at the Mayyas hospital in Chtoura dedicated to treating patients infected with COVID-19.

According to official data, 11.8% of every 100 tests are positive in Lebanon. Partial lockdowns have been implemented on selected localities, but it has failed to curb the spike.

Lebanon’s health sector is reeling under the pressure of the pandemic. The economic crisis was compounded by the massive deadly blast in the capital’s port nearly three months ago. It knocked out three hospitals.

Lebanon has a total of 75,845 confirmed cases and 602 deaths.