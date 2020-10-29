Govt. to be Formed 'Sunday or Monday' as 'Druze Hurdle' Lingers

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri will present a complete draft cabinet line-up to President Michel Aoun in the coming days and the government may be formed Sunday or Monday, MTV reported on Thursday.

It added that although the formation process has entered an advanced stage, some obstacles have not yet been resolved, including the one related to Druze representation.

“Should Hariri insist on an 18-minister cabinet, that will limit this representation to a minister from the share of Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat,” MTV said.

Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan meanwhile wants a portfolio for his party, which would necessitate forming a 20-minister cabinet.