Govt. to be Formed 'Sunday or Monday' as 'Druze Hurdle' Lingers
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri will present a complete draft cabinet line-up to President Michel Aoun in the coming days and the government may be formed Sunday or Monday, MTV reported on Thursday.
It added that although the formation process has entered an advanced stage, some obstacles have not yet been resolved, including the one related to Druze representation.
“Should Hariri insist on an 18-minister cabinet, that will limit this representation to a minister from the share of Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat,” MTV said.
Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan meanwhile wants a portfolio for his party, which would necessitate forming a 20-minister cabinet.
Talal Arslan did not even show up to the Baabda PM consultations. His sham block that Bassil created for him consisting of the three Aounis had to go there alone. It looked comical when Bassil spoke for the Aouni block then immediately after, Mario Aoun stepped in the speak for Arslan's pretend block.
we should be less interested in their names and to which party they are associated but more interested to hear and read their objectives , and time scale of their deliverables, to name a few: 24/7 electricity; investigation port blast, stolen money, employment, education,health,
safety, etc..