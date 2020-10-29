Karabakh Says Azerbaijan Forces Closing in on Key Town of Shusha

The leader of Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday said Azerbaijani forces had advanced to within a few kilometers of the key town of Shusha.

"The enemy is several kilometers from Shushi, five kilometers at most," separatist president Arayik Harutyunyan said in a video on Facebook.

"The enemy’s main goal is to capture Shushi... whoever controls Shushi controls Artsakh," he said, using the Armenian names for the town and Nagorno-Karabakh.