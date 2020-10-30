STL to Hear Submissions on Sentencing in Rafik Hariri Case

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon’s Trial Chamber has issued an order scheduling a public hearing on 10 November 2020 at 10.00 AM (C.E.T.) to hear oral submissions from the Prosecutor, Defence Counsel representing the interests of Salim Jamil Ayyash and the Legal Representatives of Victims (LRV), the STL said on Friday.

The parties’ submissions will debate “the appropriate sentence for Mr Ayyash, who was found guilty on all counts in the Ayyash et al. case,” the STL said in a statement.

The Ayyash et al. case concerns the attack on former ex-PM Rafik Hariri’s life by explosives equivalent of 2,500 to 3,000 kilograms of TNT in daytime on 14 February 2005 in central Beirut. The explosion killed 22 people, including Hariri, and injured 226 others.

Pursuant to the STL Rules of Procedure and Evidence, if the Trial Chamber finds the accused guilty of a crime, the Prosecutor and the Defense may submit any relevant information that may assist the Trial Chamber in determining an appropriate sentence. On the LRV’s application, the Trial Chamber has authorized the participating victims to make submissions relating to the personal impact of the crimes on them.

Following the pronouncement of the Judgment on 18 August 2020, the Trial Chamber received written submissions on sentence from the Prosecutor on 1 September and observations from the Ayyash Defense on 25 September 2020. Following the Trial Chamber’s authorization, the LRV filed their submissions on 18 September 2020.