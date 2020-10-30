Nasrallah Vows to Facilitate Govt. Formation, Criticizes France over Cartoons
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday said his group will facilitate the government formation process as much as possible, as he criticized France over its stance on the Prophet Mohammed cartoons.
“We hope PM-designate Saad Hariri, in coordination with President Michel Aoun and cooperation with the rest of the parliamentary blocs, will manage to form a government as soon as possible,” said Nasrallah in a televised address marking Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.
“The caretaker cabinet cannot continue and according to our information, things are good and reasonable but we don’t want to overstate the positivity,” Nasrallah added.
“We will cooperate and facilitate the formation process as much as possible and most of the reports in the media outlets are not accurate,” he went on to say.
“The time is for cooperation and openness, not bickering,” he stressed.
Nasrallah meanwhile dedicated most of his speech to the controversy in France over Islam and the anti-Mohammed cartoons.
While strongly condemning Thursday's deadly stabbing attack in Nice which he said is rejected by Islam, Nasrallah criticized French authorities and President Emmanuel Macron for their insistence on defending the Prophet Mohammed caricatures in the name of freedom of expression.
Nasrallah said the concept of the freedom of expression should not include "violating the dignity of 2 billion Muslims."
"No Muslim in this world can accept insulting his Prophet," he said.
He added: “It is unacceptable for French authorities and others to blame Islam and Muslims for this crime. This is an incorrect, unrealistic and unethical approach.”
Addressing France and the West, Nasrallah said: “Instead of blaming Islam and the Islamic nation for these terrorist acts, let's search for your responsibility for these acts and these groups. You in the West protected this (extremist Islamist) ideology ten years ago. You helped them come to Syria and Iraq. You helped equip and finance them.”
“The beheadings started in our countries through the people that you supported… The use of these (extremist Islamist) groups as tools must stop or else you will keep paying the price,” Hizbullah’s leader added.
Decrying perceived hypocrisy, Nasrallah noted: “When the issue relates to a certain sect or to Israel or the Zionists, freedom of expression stops... Freedom of expression in France and Europe is not ultimate.”
“No one in the Islamic world is seeking new rivalries. Muslims want to lower the number of rivalries in the world... France must rectify the mistake and this would not be submission to terrorism,” he added.
Nasrallah also called for passing a global law or declaration that criminalizes attacks on the sanctities of the Muslim faith.
-
30 October 2020, 21:28
Nasrallah: We hope the PM-designate in cooperation with the president will manage to form a government as soon as possible and we will facilitate the process as much as possible.
-
30 October 2020, 21:26
Nasrallah: The time is for cooperation and openness, not bickering.
-
30 October 2020, 21:26
Nasrallah: We will spare no effort to help facilitate the formation of the new government.
-
30 October 2020, 21:15
Nasrallah to France: You should address the source of the problem.
-
30 October 2020, 21:13
Nasrallah: No one in the Islamic world is seeking new rivalries. Muslims want to lower the number of rivalries in the world... France must rectify the mistake and this would not be submission to terrorism.
-
30 October 2020, 21:09
Nasrallah: When the issue relates to a certain sect or to Israel or the Zionists, freedom of expression stops... Freedom of expression in France and Europe is not ultimate.
-
30 October 2020, 21:07
Nasrallah: There are instances of repression of freedom of expression in France and Europe, such as what happened with French philosopher Roger Garaudy.
-
30 October 2020, 21:03
Nasrallah to West: The use of these (extremist Islamist) groups as tools must stop or else you will keep paying the price.
-
30 October 2020, 20:58
Nasrallah addressing West: The beheadings started in our countries through the people that you supported.
-
30 October 2020, 20:58
Nasrallah: You in the West protected this (extremist Islamist) ideology ten years ago. You helped them come to Syria and Iraq. You helped equip and finance them.
-
30 October 2020, 20:57
Nasrallah addressing West: Instead of blaming Islam and the Islamic nation for these terrorist acts, let's search for your responsibility for these acts and these groups.
-
30 October 2020, 20:56
Nasrallah: The sanctities of nations must be respected.
-
30 October 2020, 20:55
Nasrallah: Some Muslims certainly harm Islam and its prophet through their terrorist acts and killing of people.
-
30 October 2020, 20:52
Nasrallah addressing French authorities: There is nothing called Islamic terrorism or Islamic fascism.
-
30 October 2020, 20:50
Nasrallah: It is unacceptable for French authorities and others to blame Islam and Muslims for this crime. This is an incorrect, unrealistic and unethical approach.
-
30 October 2020, 20:48
Nasrallah: This incident is rejected by Islam and the Islamic religion, which forbids the killing of innocents.
-
30 October 2020, 20:48
Nasrallah: We strongly condemn the Nice incident and Muslims everywhere have also condemned it.
-
30 October 2020, 20:47
Nasrallah: The current problem between French authorities and Islam and Muslims concerns all people and not only a single country.
-
30 October 2020, 20:46
Nasrallah: Muslims cannot tolerate any insult addressed to their prophet.
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
So, who brought suicide bombings into the muslim world? OK, Hezbollah/shia terrorists did, but they must be more human than others. At least they don`t chop off heads of their hostages. They just kill them with a bullet (Dennis hill),torture them to death (William Buckley) hang them by their necks (William Higgins).
Naharnet: Please don’t glorify people like this terrorist!
Stop legitimising his existence as the head of Lebanon. Thank you.
Look at his posture on the video screenshot, he imitates the posture of saints. It’s all carefully chosen by his communication advisors .
We all know he’s the incarnation of evil and the world must get rid of such beings in order to evolve.
God bless Sayid Hassan Nasrallah for facilitating government formation by insisting on giving the finance ministry to our Shia sect and for criticizing France over the cartoons.
Shia Shia Shia !!!
To my humble opinion, I respect all religious people as long as they stay out of politics and they preach the positive and peaceful part of their religion; myself I believe that all religions are man made.