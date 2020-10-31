Rahi: Authority in Lebanon Murdered its People

In his fiercest verbal attack at officials, Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi snapped at them on Saturday urging them to “step down,” saying Lebanon's “political authority has murdered its people.”

“The political authority has murdered its people and it must admit its failure to represent citizens and manage the country,” said Rahi.

His remarks came in a sermon at the conclusion of the Holy Synod of the Bishops of the Maronite Church in Bkirki.

“The authority has killed its people economically, financially, and in terms of living and development. It thrust them into a state of loss, anger, despair, revolution, emigration and survival,” stated the Patriarch.

Rahi urged the “political group” to “admit its failure in gaining the people's trust and in managing the country.”

He said it should “step down for the sake of Lebanon, even if only temporarily, to pave way for a unified government team to lead the country towards the path of advancement.”

Rahi said “we want a government formation as per the constitution and National Pact. Any other government format is a waste of time,” he said.