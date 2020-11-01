Fahmi Orders Nationwide Nighttime Curfew, Locks Down 115 Towns

Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi on Sunday issued a memo ordering a nationwide nighttime curfew and the lockdown of 115 towns across Lebanon in the face of soaring coronavirus cases.

According to the memo, the curfew and the lockdown measures will begin as of Monday. The curfew will meanwhile be enforced between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am.

Caretaker Education Minister Tarek al-Majzoub meanwhile announced that schools and all educational institutions will be closed in the locked-down towns.

Fahmi’s memo said those who have emergencies obliging them to be on the streets after 9pm will have to call the 112 emergency number.