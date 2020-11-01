Small Protest outside French Embassy in Beirut
Less than 50 protesters on Sunday marched to the French Embassy in the Lebanese capital Beirut to denounce the anti-Mohammed cartoons and the stance of the French state.
The demonstrators raised banners that read: "Anything but Prophet Mohammed".
They also chanted in defense of Islam amid very tight security around the embassy.
According to LBCI television, security forces outnumbered the protesters.
A larger rally outside the embassy on Friday had witnessed minor clashes between protesters and security forces.
Is this another example of Takiyya? Didn't they riot when some Aouni idiot lampooned Hassan Nasrallah on LBC?
Whats a lark here we go again with the relgion of tollerance, no one beleives them any more but the meek and they are inheriting their earth.