Small Protest outside French Embassy in Beirut

Less than 50 protesters on Sunday marched to the French Embassy in the Lebanese capital Beirut to denounce the anti-Mohammed cartoons and the stance of the French state.

The demonstrators raised banners that read: "Anything but Prophet Mohammed".

They also chanted in defense of Islam amid very tight security around the embassy.

According to LBCI television, security forces outnumbered the protesters.

A larger rally outside the embassy on Friday had witnessed minor clashes between protesters and security forces.