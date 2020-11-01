Mobile version

Small Protest outside French Embassy in Beirut

by Naharnet Newsdesk 01 November 2020, 18:29
W460

Less than 50 protesters on Sunday marched to the French Embassy in the Lebanese capital Beirut to denounce the anti-Mohammed cartoons and the stance of the French state.

The demonstrators raised banners that read: "Anything but Prophet Mohammed".

They also chanted in defense of Islam amid very tight security around the embassy.

According to LBCI television, security forces outnumbered the protesters.

A larger rally outside the embassy on Friday had witnessed minor clashes between protesters and security forces.

SourceNaharnetAssociated Press
Lebanon
Comments 3
Thumb s.o.s 01 November 2020, 18:44

Venant de la part d’hérétiques ... c’est gonflé ça !

Reply Report
Thumb SheikYerbouti 01 November 2020, 19:49

The demonstrators raised banners that read: "Anything but Prophet Mohammed".

Is this another example of Takiyya? Didn't they riot when some Aouni idiot lampooned Hassan Nasrallah on LBC?

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 01 November 2020, 23:56

Whats a lark here we go again with the relgion of tollerance, no one beleives them any more but the meek and they are inheriting their earth.

Reply Report