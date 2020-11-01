Hassan Says Lebanon Nearing 'Disastrous Scene' as to Pandemic

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan on Sunday warned that Lebanon is facing a “very dangerous juncture” and is approaching a “disastrous scene as to the coronavirus pandemic.”

“A responsible approach is needed from everyone, society must acknowledge that the country is in danger and courageous decisions must be taken at the level of the government,” Hassan added.

Noting that he has communicated with caretaker PM Hassan Diab to urge for a nationwide decision, the minister lamented that some virus patients are not finding places in intensive care units.

“This virus cannot be fought unless everyone shows awareness and shoulders responsibility to do all the required measures, seeing as taking it lightly will lead to bigger threats and lethal cases,” Hassan went on to say.