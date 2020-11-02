Report: No Stepping Back for Hariri

PM-designate Saad Hariri reportedly plans to submit to President Michel Aoun a draft of an 18-minister cabinet format to break the stalemate delaying the cabinet formation, the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat reported on Monday.

A Lebanese source well-informed on the formation process, told the daily on condition of anonymity, that the PM-designate plans to act and “will not stand idle and watch the stalemate delaying the formation process.”

“He plans to submit a cabinet format composed of 18 ministers so that he can build on the response of President Michel Aoun who, by the constitution, can either accept or reject it,” added the source.

The PM-designate does not plan to step down, stressed the source.