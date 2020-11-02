Report: No Stepping Back for Hariri
PM-designate Saad Hariri reportedly plans to submit to President Michel Aoun a draft of an 18-minister cabinet format to break the stalemate delaying the cabinet formation, the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat reported on Monday.
A Lebanese source well-informed on the formation process, told the daily on condition of anonymity, that the PM-designate plans to act and “will not stand idle and watch the stalemate delaying the formation process.”
“He plans to submit a cabinet format composed of 18 ministers so that he can build on the response of President Michel Aoun who, by the constitution, can either accept or reject it,” added the source.
The PM-designate does not plan to step down, stressed the source.
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.
These words are usually credited to the acclaimed genius Albert Einstein.
Rinse and repeat for ever and the people either dying in the water sea or leaving thru airport, otherwise they wait for another disaster to die in the farm country
