Presidential Office Says Cabinet Talks in Progress, No Intrusions

President Michel Aoun's press office said on Monday that the cabinet formation discussions are underway “strictly” between the President and PM-designate Saad Hariri, without any “interference” from third parties.

“Discussions on the cabinet formation process, as per the constitution, are ongoing strictly between President Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri ,” said the Presidency in a tweet.

The media office emphasized that “no third parties are involved in the consultations which are in progress to serve the higher national interest.”

Aoun and Hariri were reportedly expected to meet Sunday or Monday, but their meeting was pushed to later this week.

Media reports said some obstacles emerged over the past days were linked to the number of ministers, the rotation of portfolios and the distribution of sovereign and service-related portfolios.

Sources informed on the negotiations told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over the weekend that there are ongoing discussions over portfolios such as health and public works.

“The formation of the government will need several more days after previous expectations that it would be formed early next week,” the sources said.