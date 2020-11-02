Mobile version

Algeria Constitution Reform Passes by 66.8% on Record Low Turnout

by Naharnet Newsdesk 02 November 2020, 13:30
Algerians approved a revised version of the North African country's constitution with two thirds of votes cast, the electoral commission said Monday, after record low turnout in the previous day's referendum.

The revised constitution passed with 66.8 percent of the vote, National Independent Elections Authority (ANIE) chief Mohamed Charfi told a press conference. 

He had earlier announced turnout of just 23.7 percent, a historic low for a major poll.

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle EastAlgeria
Thumb chrisrushlau 02 November 2020, 18:33

They ran out of money.

