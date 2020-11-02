Is Lebanon on the Verge of a Full Coronavirus Lockdown?

The press office of caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi on Monday dismissed reports suggesting that authorities have decided to impose a nationwide lockdown as of Thursday.

“Social media reports are quoting health ministerial sources as saying that an agreement has been reached among the ministries concerned with the coronavirus crisis on enforcing a full 18-day lockdown and curfew as of Thursday,” the office said.

“The press office would like to note that no communication has taken place with the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities over this issue, and accordingly citizens should abide by the measures announced by the ministry or those that will be announced later, while calling on everyone to seek accuracy before circulating any report,” the press office added.

Fahmi had on Sunday issued a memo ordering a nationwide nighttime curfew and the lockdown of 115 towns across Lebanon as of Monday, November 2.

The curfew will be enforced between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am.

Caretaker Education Minister Tarek al-Majzoub meanwhile announced that schools and all educational institutions will be closed in the locked-down towns.

Fahmi’s memo said those who have emergencies obliging them to be on the streets after 9pm will have to call the 112 emergency number.