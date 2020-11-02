Mobile version

Bassil Denies Impeding Govt., Warns against Outsmarting Attempts

by Naharnet Newsdesk 02 November 2020, 18:09
W460

The press office of Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Monday denied media reports accusing him of obstructing the formation of the new government.

“Everything that is being fabricated and circulated in the media about MP Bassil’s interference in the cabinet formation process is baseless and aimed at holding him responsible for impeding the government’s formation in order to cover up for the actual obstructors,” the press office said in a statement.

“To date, MP Bassil and the FPM have not carried out any intervention or dialogue with any party, despite their constitutional right to do so like the rest of the parliamentary blocs,” the statement noted.

“The continued policy of lying in the media distorts facts and the outsmarting attempts in the cabinet formation process obstruct and delay its formation,” the statement warned.

It accordingly called for “stopping the distortion of facts and quitting anything that delays the formation process… for interests and objectives that have become well-known.”

