Bassil Denies Impeding Govt., Warns against Outsmarting Attempts
The press office of Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Monday denied media reports accusing him of obstructing the formation of the new government.
“Everything that is being fabricated and circulated in the media about MP Bassil’s interference in the cabinet formation process is baseless and aimed at holding him responsible for impeding the government’s formation in order to cover up for the actual obstructors,” the press office said in a statement.
“To date, MP Bassil and the FPM have not carried out any intervention or dialogue with any party, despite their constitutional right to do so like the rest of the parliamentary blocs,” the statement noted.
“The continued policy of lying in the media distorts facts and the outsmarting attempts in the cabinet formation process obstruct and delay its formation,” the statement warned.
It accordingly called for “stopping the distortion of facts and quitting anything that delays the formation process… for interests and objectives that have become well-known.”
"libanaisresilient 8 hours ago
Yeah man, I also think Bassil has Talent to play the Napoleon of Lebanon! Long live GB"
"libanaisresilient 4 hours ago
Long live Bassil the future President of Lebanese republic!"
"the_roar:
Ladies and Gentlemen: Today you have just listened to the future president of Lebanon. Learn people, learn!"
"constantine 1 hour ago
Without the FPM at the helm there would be no Lebanon.
Lebanon would be a province of ISIS reporting to Riadh.
The reason why Minister Bassil is being subjected to harsh criticism by thieves and traitors to stop him from taking their riches and beating them in the national treasury."
libanaisresilient 13 hours ago
OMG another big step towards the Presidency! Long live Bassil! You're the Man!
you jealous of suberman bassil? Cause he got antibodies for chinese blague. he shares with you if marouni
Basil The Thief !!!
Can't understand you eagledawn? I don't want Harriri anymore... i from his Sect Reject him... why don't you reject your leader Basil so we can move Forward with new people new blood...
Of course a good political crowbar might be need to remove ALL these Thieves! ONLY WAY