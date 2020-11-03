Parties Reportedly Agree on 18-Seat Govt. as Berri, Ibrahim Intervene

An agreement has been reached on an 18-minister format for the new government and discussions are now revolving over the distribution of ministerial portfolios, LBCI TV reported Tuesday.

“Everyone is showing a will to facilitate the formation process,” the TV network added.

Speaker Nabih Berri and General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim have intervened and are “holding contacts with all parties amid reports of positivity,” LBCI said.

Al-Jadeed TV meanwhile reported that President Michel Aoun’s camp might accept an 18-minister format in return for retaining the energy portfolio.