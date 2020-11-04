Uber-backed Gig Worker Initiative Wins in California, U.S. Media Says

California voters put the brakes Tuesday on a law stopping ride share firms such as Uber and Lyft from classifying drivers as independent contractors, according to US media.

Some 58 percent of voters backed a proposition that would leave drivers as independent contractors but provide them benefits such as supplemented health care coverage, according to local media and the "Yes on Proposition 22" campaign.

"This is a win for drivers across California," Southern California ride share driver Alfred Porche said in a statement issued by the campaign.