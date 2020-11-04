Palestinian Fires on Israel Troops in West Bank, Shot Dead

A Palestinian who shot at Israeli troops near Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday was killed by soldiers who returned fire, Israel's army said.

"Troops who were at a military post adjacent to the southern exit of the city of Nablus spotted an assailant driving out of the city armed with a pistol who fired at them, and responded with fire ... The assailant has been neutralised," a statement said. An army spokesperson confirmed to AFP that the suspect was killed.