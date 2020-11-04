Biden Team: Trump Faces 'Embarrassing Defeat' if He Fights Vote in Supreme Court
U.S. President Donald Trump will suffer a harsh loss if he follows through on threats to challenge election vote counts in the U.S. Supreme Court, a lawyer for Democrat Joe Biden's campaign warned Wednesday.
Trump "will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats a president ever suffered before the highest court in the land" if he asks it to invalidate ballots counted after Election Day, said former White House counsel Bob Bauer.
